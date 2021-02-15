StableXSwap 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $97,028.00 (STAX)

StableXSwap (CURRENCY:STAX) traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. In the last seven days, StableXSwap has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One StableXSwap token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.46 or 0.00003000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. StableXSwap has a market capitalization of $19.91 million and approximately $97,028.00 worth of StableXSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,490.14 or 0.99713438 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00044765 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005250 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.00 or 0.00100769 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00012797 BTC.

About StableXSwap

StableXSwap (STAX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 29th, 2018. StableXSwap’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,646,645 tokens. The official message board for StableXSwap is medium.com/stablexswap . StableXSwap’s official website is stablexswap.com

StableXSwap Token Trading

StableXSwap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableXSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StableXSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StableXSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

