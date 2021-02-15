Stably USD 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3,747.00 (USDS)

Stably USD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 15th. Stably USD has a total market cap of $748,537.26 and approximately $3,747.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stably USD token can currently be bought for $1.16 or 0.00002394 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Stably USD has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.14 or 0.00068667 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $461.10 or 0.00955314 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00007099 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00051441 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004420 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,500.22 or 0.05179997 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00025424 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00018420 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00036337 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Stably USD Token Profile

USDS is a token. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,615,366 tokens and its circulating supply is 647,735 tokens. Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin . The official message board for Stably USD is medium.com/stably-blog . Stably USD’s official website is www.stably.io

Buying and Selling Stably USD

Stably USD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stably USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stably USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

