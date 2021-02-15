Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA) Hits New 1-Year High at $330.40

Standard Life Aberdeen plc (LON:SLA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 330.40 ($4.32) and last traded at GBX 330.30 ($4.32), with a volume of 2189796 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 319.80 ($4.18).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 273 ($3.57) target price on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 252.80 ($3.30).

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 302.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 264.35. The firm has a market cap of £7.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.26, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a current ratio of 16.36.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

