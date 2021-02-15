Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) Achieves Market Cap of $38.44 Million

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CURRENCY:STPT) traded up 17.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 15th. Over the last week, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded up 70% against the U.S. dollar. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a total market capitalization of $38.44 million and approximately $32.06 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Standard Tokenization Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0417 or 0.00000087 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.58 or 0.00067627 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $468.70 or 0.00973028 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007226 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00054455 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004512 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,506.15 or 0.05202839 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00025028 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00018244 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00036899 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

About Standard Tokenization Protocol

STPT is a token. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 922,326,558 tokens. The official message board for Standard Tokenization Protocol is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official website is stp.network

Standard Tokenization Protocol Token Trading

Standard Tokenization Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Tokenization Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Standard Tokenization Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Standard Tokenization Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

