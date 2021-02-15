Starbase Market Capitalization Tops $194,890.21 (STAR)

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Starbase has a total market capitalization of $194,890.21 and $3.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Starbase token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Starbase has traded 37% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00067310 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $454.23 or 0.00956811 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007090 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00050286 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004461 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,464.23 or 0.05190791 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00025037 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00018321 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00035787 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Starbase Profile

STAR is a token. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Starbase is starbase.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

Buying and Selling Starbase

Starbase can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starbase should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Starbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

