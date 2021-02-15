State of Michigan Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,489,825 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 197,200 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 3.8% of State of Michigan Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $553,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $244.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $132.52 and a 52-week high of $245.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $226.42 and its 200-day moving average is $216.24.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Microsoft from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.63.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

