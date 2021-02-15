State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Stake in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) by 89.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 941,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 444,487 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.89% of Summit Hotel Properties worth $8,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 1,694.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,476,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,511,000 after buying an additional 3,282,747 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,451,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,074,000 after buying an additional 558,724 shares during the last quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 176.7% in the third quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 415,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,150,000 after buying an additional 265,000 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 10.6% in the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,576,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,344,000 after buying an additional 247,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincluden Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the third quarter worth $930,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INN opened at $9.69 on Monday. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $11.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 2.41.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on INN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.88.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

