State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 88,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,380 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.07% of Entegris worth $8,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Entegris by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 1.3% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 11,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 41.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 3,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 2.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Entegris news, SVP William James Shaner sold 3,100 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $307,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,499,236.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ENTG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $91.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entegris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $103.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 52.96 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.12 and a 12-month high of $114.00.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.38 million. Entegris had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 26th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.58%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

