State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,777 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Avalara worth $8,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,336,000. Westwood Management Corp IL boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 117,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,391,000 after purchasing an additional 59,750 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 240,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,617,000 after purchasing an additional 7,306 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 85.3% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,166,000. 88.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avalara alerts:

In other news, CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.01, for a total transaction of $59,820.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,676,238.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total value of $3,939,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 825,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,990,623.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 252,237 shares of company stock valued at $41,779,662 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

AVLR opened at $173.78 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.38. The company has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -271.53 and a beta of 0.73. Avalara, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $185.37.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $144.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.37 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Avalara from $167.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Avalara from $167.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on Avalara from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Avalara from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.60.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.