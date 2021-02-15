State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,202 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Black Knight worth $8,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in Black Knight by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Black Knight by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited raised its position in Black Knight by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 7,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Black Knight by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 57,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight stock opened at $87.40 on Monday. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.01 and a 12-month high of $97.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Otting purchased 1,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.00 per share, with a total value of $99,968.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,872. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph M. Otting bought 2,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $89.00 per share, for a total transaction of $199,983.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,166. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Black Knight in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Compass Point upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Black Knight from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Black Knight in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.87.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in the United States. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

