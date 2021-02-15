State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,423 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,383 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Cognex worth $9,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 401,368 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,224,000 after buying an additional 23,922 shares during the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex during the fourth quarter valued at $3,532,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,262 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after buying an additional 11,093 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex during the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,568 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Eugene G. Banucci sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $784,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sheila Marie Dipalma sold 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total transaction of $4,024,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cognex stock opened at $93.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.82. The company has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.67 and a beta of 1.64. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.20 and a fifty-two week high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Cognex had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.69%.

CGNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cognex from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cognex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. HSBC upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cognex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.50.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

