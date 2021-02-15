State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 513,426 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,173 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of Regions Financial worth $8,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 35.5% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 6,808.0% during the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 6,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares during the last quarter. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens upgraded Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Regions Financial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Regions Financial from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.83.

In other news, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $1,329,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,415.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP David R. Keenan sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $419,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,172. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $19.56 on Monday. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $6.94 and a one year high of $19.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

