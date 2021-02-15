State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,513 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.05% of Avantor worth $8,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Avantor by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,767,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,478,000 after buying an additional 3,757,281 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Avantor by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,200,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,761,000 after buying an additional 6,370,236 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Avantor by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,005,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,430,000 after buying an additional 1,569,620 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Avantor by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,551,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,332,000 after buying an additional 994,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis raised its stake in Avantor by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 5,837,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,289,000 after buying an additional 1,997,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Avantor alerts:

Shares of Avantor stock opened at $30.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 255.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.13 and a 200 day moving average of $25.24. Avantor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $30.99.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 44.58%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVTR. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avantor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.14.

In other Avantor news, EVP James Bramwell sold 10,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $271,942.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,196,223.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 412,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $11,162,051.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,147,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,155,274.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 657,846 shares of company stock valued at $18,033,166 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries worldwide. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.