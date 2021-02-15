State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 731,609 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,988 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $8,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter worth $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Quantum Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 82.2% in the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 3,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,062.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HPE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.79.

In other news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 12,222 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $147,152.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,684 shares in the company, valued at $224,955.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 18,290 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $220,028.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,622.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HPE opened at $14.38 on Monday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $7.43 and a fifty-two week high of $14.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.31, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Recommended Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.