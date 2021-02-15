State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,818 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.07% of Graco worth $8,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 521.6% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graco during the third quarter worth $47,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Graco from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.20.

In other news, insider Dale D. Johnson sold 7,304 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $500,324.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 260,098 shares in the company, valued at $17,816,713. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GGG opened at $71.87 on Monday. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.43 and a fifty-two week high of $76.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.30, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. Graco had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The company had revenue of $470.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th were given a $0.1875 dividend. This is a positive change from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.47%.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

