State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stock Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,852 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.07% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $8,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $359,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,582,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,929,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

CRL stock opened at $292.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.58 and a 12-month high of $294.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.14.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CRL shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Argus increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.17.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

