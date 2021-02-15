State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stock Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 666,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 31,127 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in PG&E were worth $8,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PG&E by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PG&E in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in PG&E by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in PG&E by 4,285.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in PG&E during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PCG. Mizuho lifted their price target on PG&E from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wolfe Research raised PG&E from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on PG&E from $13.50 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.83.

Shares of PCG stock opened at $11.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of -1.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.30. PG&E Co. has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $17.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

