State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $7.69 Million Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 88,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,842 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $7,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BAH. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.18.

In other news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 58,802 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $5,323,933.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $1,380,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,416 shares of company stock worth $11,799,193. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAH opened at $82.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $54.37 and a 1 year high of $100.26.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.01% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

