State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $7.76 Million Stock Position in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,671 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.19% of Endava worth $7,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Endava by 890.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endava during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Endava during the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endava during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in shares of Endava by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

DAVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Endava from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Endava from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Endava from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Endava from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Endava from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Endava currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.13.

NYSE DAVA opened at $85.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 286.33, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.09. Endava plc has a 52 week low of $27.21 and a 52 week high of $87.64.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. Endava had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $95.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Endava plc will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

