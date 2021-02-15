State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $7.86 Million Stock Position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,873 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies worth $7,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WAB. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 129.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Albert J. Neupaver sold 40,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $2,961,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 740,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,125,763.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $3,592,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,427.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,500 shares of company stock worth $11,355,310 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WAB opened at $80.53 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.98. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $35.07 and a 12 month high of $84.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.51%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WAB shares. TheStreet raised Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen upped their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

