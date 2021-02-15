State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $8.35 Million Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,351 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of Caesars Entertainment worth $8,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 2,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CZR shares. TheStreet lowered Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist lifted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen raised their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $52.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. KeyCorp started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.91.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $80.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.02 and a 12 month high of $83.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.03 and a 200-day moving average of $60.54. The company has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 3.15.

In related news, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $1,768,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,581,165. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total value of $3,567,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,441,030.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,504 shares of company stock valued at $12,691,049 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

