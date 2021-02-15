State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $8.67 Million Stock Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 275,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,072 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of MGM Resorts International worth $8,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the third quarter valued at approximately $183,348,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,944,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 69.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,150,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,017 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 19.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,779,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,448,000 after purchasing an additional 444,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 18.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,032,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,216,000 after purchasing an additional 311,235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

MGM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MGM Resorts International from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded MGM Resorts International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Truist lifted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGM Resorts International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.18.

NYSE:MGM opened at $35.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $36.70.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 20.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.30%.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

