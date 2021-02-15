State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $8.91 Million Position in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,389 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,323 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Seagate Technology worth $8,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,690 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 800 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,034 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 1,414,550 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total value of $86,570,460.00. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 38,689 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total transaction of $2,660,255.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,718,067 shares of company stock worth $287,379,498 in the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STX has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Benchmark lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.39.

Seagate Technology stock opened at $72.21 on Monday. Seagate Technology plc has a 52 week low of $39.02 and a 52 week high of $77.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.64%.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

