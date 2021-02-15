State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $8 Million Stock Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,194 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Molina Healthcare worth $8,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 58,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,744,000 after buying an additional 6,218 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,182,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 32,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares in the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MOH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $213.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 target price for the company. Truist upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.54.

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $216.28 on Monday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $102.85 and a one year high of $246.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $218.62 and its 200 day moving average is $201.27. The firm has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.99). The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2019, it served approximately 3.3 million members in 14 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, who are eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored health care programs.

