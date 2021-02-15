State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $9.12 Million Stock Holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,475 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.15% of American Campus Communities worth $9,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in American Campus Communities by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 338,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,485,000 after purchasing an additional 21,363 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 159.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 26,574 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of NYSE ACC opened at $43.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 85.22, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.73. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.13 and a 52-week high of $49.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 27th. This is a boost from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.69%.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

