State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $9.37 Million Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,534 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,257 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.07% of Masco worth $9,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAS. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in Masco during the 4th quarter worth about $115,923,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Masco by 1,985.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,171,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,910 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Masco by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,849,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $212,229,000 after purchasing an additional 877,006 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Masco by 153.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,350,667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,463,000 after purchasing an additional 816,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Masco by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,576,717 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,610,000 after purchasing an additional 756,989 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $54.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The company has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $27.04 and a 12-month high of $60.16.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Masco had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 1,966.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Masco announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 9th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.89%.

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 7,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $428,039.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 222,475 shares in the company, valued at $12,505,319.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 28,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $1,588,550.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 340,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,138,605.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MAS. Loop Capital cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Masco in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Masco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.55.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

