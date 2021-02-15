State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Stock Position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,032 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Penn National Gaming worth $8,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the third quarter worth about $56,572,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 27.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,488,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,187,000 after purchasing an additional 316,589 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 46.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 864,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,878,000 after purchasing an additional 273,059 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the third quarter worth about $17,530,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter worth about $19,483,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 183,440 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total value of $12,738,073.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,672,105.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Saul Reibstein sold 6,579 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.06, for a total transaction of $539,872.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,865,781.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,366,716 shares of company stock worth $398,640,017. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PENN opened at $118.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of -17.42 and a beta of 2.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.97. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $129.00.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 19.86%. The business’s revenue was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.80) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PENN has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.53.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

