State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,523 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Datadog were worth $8,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Datadog in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Datadog in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Datadog by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Datadog in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. 45.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $109.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.56.

In other Datadog news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.25, for a total transaction of $2,181,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,895,609.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder (Jersey) Slp Yucca sold 35,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total transaction of $3,154,371.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,333,201 shares of company stock worth $232,212,772. 26.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $112.86 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.96. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.88 and a 1-year high of $119.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 6.49. The firm has a market cap of $34.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,760.75 and a beta of 1.15.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.08. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. As a group, analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

