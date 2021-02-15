State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.07% of Bio-Techne worth $8,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 74.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 43.1% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 4,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 2.6% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.45, for a total value of $319,694.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,240.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.00, for a total value of $6,880,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,680 shares of company stock valued at $15,354,157 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $398.86 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $343.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $290.84. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1-year low of $155.17 and a 1-year high of $405.52. The firm has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.25. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 32.69%. The business had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Bio-Techne’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is currently 33.16%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Bio-Techne from $289.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Bio-Techne from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $331.36.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

