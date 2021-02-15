State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,848 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $7,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LYV. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2,206.9% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

LYV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Macquarie cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Live Nation Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.38.

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $84.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 1.38. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.70 and a 12 month high of $84.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.81.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

