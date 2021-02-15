State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,947 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Genuine Parts worth $9,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

GPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.88.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $99.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of -74.12 and a beta of 1.05. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $49.68 and a 12-month high of $108.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.69.

In other news, Director John R. Holder purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.00 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,907. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

