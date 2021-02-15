State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Stock Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,570 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Alliant Energy worth $8,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its position in Alliant Energy by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 22.8% in the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 30,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 5,584 shares during the period. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 7.5% in the third quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 715,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,955,000 after buying an additional 50,098 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 4.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 844,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,607,000 after buying an additional 35,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Alliant Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alliant Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $48.29 on Monday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $37.66 and a 1 year high of $60.28. The company has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.71 and its 200 day moving average is $52.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.403 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.70%.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

