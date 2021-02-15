State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 479,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,220 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $7,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 305.7% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 126.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 33.3% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 15,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $261,865.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,566.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $105,438.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,465.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEY opened at $19.07 on Monday. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $20.12. The company has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.73 and a 200-day moving average of $14.57.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 21st that allows the company to repurchase $900.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $19.50 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.58.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

