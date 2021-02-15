State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,183 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $9,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 12,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 81.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W stock opened at $292.97 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $272.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.21. Wayfair Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.70 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.97, a PEG ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Wayfair currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.84.

In other Wayfair news, insider Edmond Macri sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $382,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.60, for a total transaction of $177,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,280 shares in the company, valued at $22,306,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,994 shares of company stock worth $32,723,497 over the last quarter. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

