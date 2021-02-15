State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 1,307 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,453 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,307 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Gartner worth $9,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Gartner by 18.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 130,961 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,364,000 after buying an additional 20,306 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Gartner by 28.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 862 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Gartner by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 208,567 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,410,000 after buying an additional 9,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Gartner by 3.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,692 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,335,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Gartner stock opened at $182.93 on Monday. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $191.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.86, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.77. Gartner had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gartner news, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 4,965 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.40, for a total transaction of $900,651.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Gartner from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Gartner from $126.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Gartner from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.14.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

