State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 1,399 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,876 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Abiomed worth $9,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Abiomed by 18.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 43,742 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,181,000 after buying an additional 4,703 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 25.3% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Abiomed in the third quarter worth $3,261,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 865.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,143,000 after buying an additional 13,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.94, for a total value of $403,410.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 184,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,689,354.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.00, for a total transaction of $1,605,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,644,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,656 shares of company stock worth $5,955,656. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Abiomed from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Abiomed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Abiomed from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Abiomed from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.00.

Abiomed stock opened at $328.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.17, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $329.45 and its 200 day moving average is $293.07. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.01 and a 52-week high of $387.40.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. Abiomed had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $231.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Abiomed’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Abiomed Company Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

