State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 1,891 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,157 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,891 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Masimo worth $9,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Masimo by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,381 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,863,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. Ensemble Capital Management LLC grew its position in Masimo by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ensemble Capital Management LLC now owns 242,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $57,362,000 after acquiring an additional 47,336 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Masimo by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,846 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Masimo by 296.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 72,766 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,529,000 after buying an additional 54,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Masimo by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 5,951 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Masimo from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Masimo from $255.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.14.

In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 55,971 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.68, for a total value of $15,150,230.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,253,584.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 9,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.45, for a total value of $2,533,585.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,268,138.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 124,273 shares of company stock worth $33,575,334. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MASI stock opened at $275.72 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $265.59 and its 200-day moving average is $243.31. The company has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87. Masimo Co. has a twelve month low of $143.90 and a twelve month high of $284.86.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

