State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 2,057 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,057 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Crown worth $8,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Crown by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 47,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 87.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 9.0% during the third quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CCK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Crown from $85.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Crown from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Crown from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Crown from $94.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Crown from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.77.

Shares of Crown stock opened at $98.96 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.97 and a 1-year high of $101.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

