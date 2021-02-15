State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 2,669 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,669 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Darden Restaurants worth $9,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 719.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 568,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,618,000 after acquiring an additional 499,236 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,676,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,047,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,111,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 160.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 237,888 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,337,000 after acquiring an additional 146,582 shares during the period. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on DRI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.56.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total value of $299,075.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,714.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 16,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,149,474.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,854,642.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,498 shares of company stock worth $2,781,302. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $128.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $133.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.45. The stock has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.28%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

