State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 27,087 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 27,087 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.05% of Nucor worth $8,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Nucor by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 83,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Nucor by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 504,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,837,000 after acquiring an additional 26,765 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at $1,980,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter worth $1,508,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter worth $289,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NUE opened at $56.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.15. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $27.52 and a 52 week high of $58.52. The company has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 39.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NUE shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Nucor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.90.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total transaction of $538,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,419,088.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

