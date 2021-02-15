State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 2,808 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,808 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $8,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 6,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Seeyond grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 6,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 43,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. 91.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAA opened at $138.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.61. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $148.88. The company has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 49.69 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $423.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.86 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.60%.

MAA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Scotiabank raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.73.

In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 1,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total value of $169,949.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,797,152.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total transaction of $49,033.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,357 shares in the company, valued at $8,319,263.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,387 shares of company stock worth $294,818 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

