State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 2,915 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,611 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,915 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $7,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 29,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 9,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 7,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 597.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 70,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,478,000 after purchasing an additional 60,477 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on JKHY shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Compass Point raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.00.

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $145.64 on Monday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.64 and a 1-year high of $200.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.78 and its 200 day moving average is $161.87.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $422.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.04 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett bought 8,900 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $156.35 per share, with a total value of $1,391,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,681,275.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Read More: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.