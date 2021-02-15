State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 3,595 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,513 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,595 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Cheniere Energy worth $8,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,681,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 154.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 555,876 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,187,000 after acquiring an additional 337,229 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,853,915 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $178,321,000 after acquiring an additional 234,063 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 528,503 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,454,000 after acquiring an additional 220,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 1,442.1% in the 3rd quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 152,672 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,064,000 after acquiring an additional 142,772 shares in the last quarter. 86.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $67.62 on Monday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.06 and a 1-year high of $69.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.60.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 1,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $96,332.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,104. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Nuno Brandolini sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total transaction of $909,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,607,705.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,572 shares of company stock valued at $1,365,002 over the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Cheniere Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Fearnley Fonds initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.83.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

