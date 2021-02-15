State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 4,321 Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,321 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $8,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,112,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 99,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,412,000 after buying an additional 12,530 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 402,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,088,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 334.2% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 9,995 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 11,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCL stock opened at $67.63 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.60. The company has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 2.86. Royal Caribbean Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $115.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.76.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered Royal Caribbean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.40.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

