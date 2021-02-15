State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 4,400 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $8,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 952,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,426,000 after acquiring an additional 21,281 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,106,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $319,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,737,000. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CHRW shares. Cowen raised their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wolfe Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Stephens cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.78.

Shares of CHRW opened at $91.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.94 and a twelve month high of $106.75. The company has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.41 and a 200 day moving average of $95.71.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.69%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

