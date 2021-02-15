State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 5,647 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,647 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.05% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $8,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,553,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $897,447,000 after acquiring an additional 240,952 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,676,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $285,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,989 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,246,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $252,160,000 after acquiring an additional 629,552 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,359,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,600,000 after acquiring an additional 216,942 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 965,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,597,000 after acquiring an additional 51,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP opened at $90.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.67. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $23.81 and a fifty-two week high of $91.38.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 11,323 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $865,869.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 966,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,938,001.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 211,204 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.89, for a total value of $16,450,679.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,076,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,837,836.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 338,261 shares of company stock valued at $25,923,701 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

