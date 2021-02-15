State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 6,371 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 324,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,371 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.07% of Discovery worth $8,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Discovery by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 147,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Discovery by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 855,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,414,000 after acquiring an additional 67,497 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at $511,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 192,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,044,000 after purchasing an additional 16,109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Discovery from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded Discovery from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

Shares of DISCK stock opened at $40.75 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.69 and its 200-day moving average is $23.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.52. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.43 and a 52 week high of $40.77.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Read More: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.