State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 8,053 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 174,612 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,053 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Hess worth $9,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hess by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,785,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $850,735,000 after acquiring an additional 189,488 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Hess by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,662,424 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $641,063,000 after acquiring an additional 352,859 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hess by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,116,269 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $164,508,000 after acquiring an additional 186,811 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Hess by 8.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,276,635 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $93,183,000 after acquiring an additional 181,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Packer & Co Ltd lifted its position in Hess by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 1,357,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $71,674,000 after acquiring an additional 240,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

Shares of HES opened at $60.00 on Monday. Hess Co. has a one year low of $26.06 and a one year high of $64.98. The company has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.78.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 63.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The company’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hess Co. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 301,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total transaction of $17,321,024.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,495,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,813,229.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 18,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,042,881.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,183,974.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 403,648 shares of company stock worth $23,177,150. Insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HES shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Hess currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.74.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.