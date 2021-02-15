State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Takes $9.12 Million Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $9,117,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 133.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 91.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 46 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,220.66 on Monday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $579.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1,271.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,195.90 and a 200-day moving average of $1,074.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $28.57 billion, a PE ratio of 51.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.72 by $0.54. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 144.89% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,193.00, for a total transaction of $1,770,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,403 shares in the company, valued at $54,165,779. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,211.41, for a total value of $6,057,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,505,688.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,771 shares of company stock valued at $10,564,140. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MTD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Cleveland Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $897.85.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

Read More: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.