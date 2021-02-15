State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,883 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of The J. M. Smucker worth $7,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,576,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,218,000 after purchasing an additional 480,931 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,066,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,749,000 after buying an additional 142,894 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,988,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,768,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,202,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,036,000 after buying an additional 88,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 682,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,863,000 after buying an additional 15,043 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

SJM opened at $115.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.24. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $91.88 and a 52 week high of $131.69. The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.16. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 41.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

